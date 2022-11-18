Apply now Job no: 494147

Work type: temporary, part time

Location: Port Macquarie

Categories: General Employee, Indigenous Education Worker (IEW)



St Joseph's Primary School, Port Macquarie

St Joseph’s Primary School Port Macquarie is a school that strives to be truly Catholic in our identity and life; a centre of the new evangelisation and a place where the dignity and potential of every student is recognised and enabled to achieve the fullness of life. St Joseph’s Primary School is a place where students are formed in the faith and can achieve high levels of ‘Catholic religious literacy’ and practice.

Indigenous Education Worker



Part time, temporary position (31.5 hours per week) for the 2023 school year

Duties will include:

General teacher assistance, organisation and resource preparation

Working with students

Assistance with playground duties

Leading Cultural Group Experience with students

Liaising with parents and local community organisations

Essential Criteria:

Must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent (must provide proof)

Must hold a current Working with Children Check clearance

compliance with the Accreditation to Work Teach and Lead Policy upon appointment

Selection Criteria will focus on:

An understanding of and commitment to Catholic ethos and values

Ability to work as a member of a team

Sound literacy and numeracy skills and knowledge and appreciation of the ways students learn

Ability to lead cultural groups

Sound ICT competency

Preparedness to work with small groups of children and willingness to work alongside Teachers in the classroom

The Indigenous Education Worker will also act as a role model for students by encouraging them to take pride in all aspects of their schooling.

Position description

Your application should address the above criteria including the nomination of two (2) referees including a Parish Priest, Priest or Minister.

Applications must be received by 9:00am on Friday 2nd December 2022.

Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Limited is committed to creating Child Safe Schools.

Child Protection legislation requires preferred applicants to be subject to employment screening.

An equal opportunity employer.