St Joseph's Primary School, Kempsey

St Joseph’s is a welcoming and caring Christ-centred Catholic learning community, where all members are supported, inspired and motivated to love learning and be lifelong learners in an engaging, supportive, inclusive and collaborative professional learning environment.

_____________________________________________________________________

Indigenous Education Worker



Part time, temporary position

8 hours per week for the 2022 school year

_____________________________________________________________________

Duties will include:

General teacher assistance, organisation and resource preparation

Working with students

Assistance with playground duties

Leading Cultural Group Experience with students

Liaising with parents and local community organisations

Essential Criteria:

Must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent (must provide proof)

Must hold a current Working with Children Check clearance

Compliance with the Accreditation to Work Teach and Lead Policy upon appointment

Selection Criteria will focus on:

An understanding of and commitment to Catholic ethos and values

Ability to work as a member of a team

Sound literacy and numeracy skills and knowledge and appreciation of the ways students learn

Ability to lead cultural groups

Sound ICT competency

Preparedness to work with small groups of children and willingness to work alongside Teachers in the classroom

The Indigenous Education Worker will also act as a role model for students by encouraging them to take pride in all aspects of their schooling.

Your application should address the above criteria including the nomination of three (3) referees, including a Parish Priest, Priest or Minister.

Applications must be received by 2:00pm Thursday 24th February 2022.

