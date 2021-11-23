Indigenous Education Worker - McAuley Catholic College, Grafton
Apply now
Job no: 493076
Work type: temporary, part time
Location: Grafton
Categories: Teacher's Aide, Classroom & Learning Support Officer
McAuley Catholic College, Grafton
McAuley Catholic College is situated in Grafton on the North Coast of NSW, and provides a Catholic education to students of the Clarence Valley. We are a Christ-centred community, founded on the traditions of the Sisters of Mercy and Marist Brothers. We focus on the development of the whole person through strong religious, academic, sporting, wellbeing and cultural programs and opportunities. Our Mercy values of Respect, Justice, Compassion, Excellence and Hospitality underpin everything we do in our daily work with our students.
_____________________________________________________________________
Indigenous Education Worker
Part-time, temporary position
11 hours per week, days negotiable
_______________________________________________________________________
Duties will include:
- General teacher assistance, organisation and resource preparation
- Working with students
- Assistance with playground duties
- Leading Cultural Group Experience with students
- Liaising with parents and local community organisations
Essential Criteria:
- Must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent (must provide proof)
- Must hold a current Working with Children Check clearance
- Compliance with the Accreditation to Work Teach and Lead Policy upon appointment
Selection Criteria will focus on:
- An understanding of and commitment to Catholic ethos and values
- Ability to work as a member of a team
- Sound literacy and numeracy skills and knowledge and appreciation of the ways students learn
- Ability to lead cultural groups
- Sound ICT competency
- Preparedness to work with small groups of children and willingness to work alongside teachers in the classroom
The Indigenous Education Worker will also act as a role model for students by encouraging them to take pride in all aspects of their schooling.
Your application should address the above criteria including the nomination of three (3) referees, including a Parish Priest, Priest or Minister.
Applications must be received by 4:00pm Wednesday 8th December 2021.
Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Limited is committed to creating Child Safe Schools.
Child Protection legislation requires preferred applicants to be subject to employment screening.
An equal opportunity employer.
Advertised: AUS Eastern Daylight Time
Applications close: AUS Eastern Daylight Time
Back to search results Apply now Refer a friend