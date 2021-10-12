Indigenous Education Worker
St John Paul College, Coffs Harbour
St John Paul College is a school that strives to be truly Catholic in our identity and life; a centre of the new evangelisation and a place where the dignity and potential of every student is recognised and developed. St John Paul College is a place where students are formed in the faith and can achieve high levels of ‘Catholic religious literacy’ and practice, and where the learning outcomes of every student are improved.
Indigenous Education Worker
Part time, temporary position for the 2022 School Year, 4 days per week (24 hours) commencing 28 January 2022
Duties will include:
- General teacher assistance, organisation and resource preparation
- Working with students
- Assistance with playground duties
- Leading Cultural Group Experience with students
- Liaising with parents and local community organisations
Essential Criteria:
- Must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent (must provide proof)
- Must hold a current Working with Children Check clearance
Selection Criteria will focus on:
- An understanding of and commitment to Catholic ethos and values
- Ability to work as a member of a team
- Sound literacy and numeracy skills and knowledge and appreciation of the ways students learn
- Ability to lead cultural groups
- Sound ICT competency
- Preparedness to work with small groups of children and willingness to work alongside teachers in the classroom
The Indigenous Education Worker will also act as a role model for students by encouraging them to take pride in all aspects of their schooling.
Your application should address the above criteria including the nomination of three (3) referees.
Applications must be received by 3.00pm Friday 29 October 2021.
Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Limited is committed to creating Child Safe Schools.
Child Protection legislation requires preferred applicants to be subject to employment screening.
An equal opportunity employer.
