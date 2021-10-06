Indigenous Education Worker - St Mary's Primary Bellingen
Apply now
Job no: 492827
Work type: temporary, part time
Location: Bellingen
Categories: General Employee, Teacher's Aide, Classroom & Learning Support Officer
St Mary's Primary School, Bellingen
_____________________________________________________________________
Indigenous Education Worker
Part time, temporary 13.5 hours per week
_______________________________________________________________________
Duties will include:
- General teacher assistance, organisation and resource preparation
- Working with students
- Assistance with playground duties
- Leading Cultural Group Experience with students
- Liaising with parents and local community organisations
Essential Criteria:
- Must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent (must provide proof)
- Must hold a current Working with Children Check clearance
Selection Criteria will focus on:
- An understanding of and commitment to Catholic ethos and values
- Ability to work as a member of a team
- Sound literacy and numeracy skills and knowledge and appreciation of the ways students learn
- Ability to lead cultural groups
- Sound ICT competency
- Preparedness to work with small groups of children and willingness to work alongside Teachers in the classroom
The Indigenous Education Worker will also act as a role model for students by encouraging them to take pride in all aspects of their schooling.
Your application should address the above criteria including the nomination of three (3) referees.
Applications must be received by 9.00am Friday 22nd October 2021
Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Limited is committed to creating Child Safe Schools.
Child Protection legislation requires preferred applicants to be subject to employment screening.
An equal opportunity employer.
Advertised: AUS Eastern Daylight Time
Applications close: AUS Eastern Daylight Time
Back to search results Apply now Refer a friend