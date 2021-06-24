St Paul's College Kempsey

Indigenous Education Worker

Part time temporary position commencing 19th July 2021 (identified position)

Duties will include:

General teacher assistance, organisation and resource preparation

Working with students

Assistance with playground duties

Leading Cultural Group Experience with students

Liaising with parents and local community organisations

Essential Criteria:

Must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent (must provide proof)

Must hold a current Working with Children Check clearance

Selection Criteria will focus on:

An understanding of and commitment to Catholic ethos and values

Ability to work as a member of a team

Sound literacy and numeracy skills and knowledge and appreciation of the ways students learn

Ability to lead cultural groups

Sound ICT competency

Preparedness to work with small groups of children and willingness to work alongside Teachers in the classroom

The Indigenous Education Worker will also act as a role model for students by encouraging them to take pride in all aspects of their schooling.

Your application should address the above criteria including the nomination of three (3) referees.

Applications close 3.00pm 9th July 2021

Child protection legislation requires preferred applicants to be subject to employment screening.

An Equal Opportunity Employer